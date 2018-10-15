Listen Live Sports

The Latest: 47 migrants found in truck at Romania’s border

October 15, 2018 5:06 pm
 
ROME (AP) — The Latest on Europe’s response to mass migration (all times local):

9:25 p.m.

Romanian border police say they suspect 47 people found hidden in the back of a truck were migrants trying to reach a country in Western Europe.

The Border Police General Inspectorate said officers discovered the group on Monday at a crossing in western Romania that borders Hungary.

The inspectorate says the passengers — 25 men, 12 women and 10 children — were Iraqi, Iranian and Turkish citizens and most had applied for asylum in Romania.

The border police say the truck had a Turkish driver and carried boxes of porcelain that hid its human cargo.

Police are investigating the driver and a companion on suspicion of human trafficking.

___

3:15 p.m.

Italy has asked France for “clarifications” about reports that a French police truck crossed the border and dropped off two presumed migrants in the woods near Turin before returning to France.

The Italian Foreign Ministry said Monday it contacted the French ambassador in Rome for information “about the possible entry” of the truck at Claviere on Friday night.

Italian news agency ANSA reports that Italian police surveillance cameras captured the French vehicle on video. ANSA says the two people who got out of the truck were believed to be African migrants.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has taken a hard line on curbing migration, demanded an explanation.

He said: “I don’t want to believe that Macron’s France would use its own police to secretly dump immigrants in Italy.”

