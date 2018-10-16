The Latest: 7 reported dead in Morocco train derailment

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The Latest on a train derailment in Morocco (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

The Moroccan state news agency is reporting that at least 7 people have been killed in the derailment of a shuttle train on Tuesday.

The MAP news agency cited a regional health official, Abdelmoula Boulamizat, as its source for the provisional death toll.

The agency also cited an unnamed source at the military hospital in the capital of Rabat where the injured are being treated saying at least seven people were seriously hurt.

___

2:30 p.m.

The official Moroccan news agency says a train that derailed Tuesday was a shuttle linking the capital, Rabat, to the town of Kenitra, further north on the coast.

The MAP agency’s first reports on the derailment said there were deaths and injuries but didn’t have details.

MAP says the Moroccan king, Mohammed VI, has offered to pay the funeral costs for victims’ families out of his own pocket.

The news agency reported that the king also instructed that the injured be treated in a military hospital in Rabat.

___

2:00 p.m.

A Moroccan official says at least six people have been killed and dozens are injured in a passenger train derailment.

Abdellatif Soudou, deputy mayor of the city of Sale, said rescue workers are searching for passengers who may still be trapped in the wreckage.

The train jumped the tracks in Sidi Bouknadel, a town near Sale in the northwestern part of the country.

Morocco’s railways company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

