Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Chief Justice ‘saddened’ by O’Connor diagnosis

October 23, 2018 10:36 am
 
1 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Chief Justice John Roberts says he is “saddened to learn” that Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, has the beginning stages of dementia.

Roberts said in a statement Tuesday that although O’Connor has announced she is withdrawing from public life, “no illness or condition can take away the inspiration she provides for those who will follow the many paths she has blazed.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

O’Connor said in a letter Tuesday that she has the beginning stages of dementia, “probably Alzheimer’s disease.” The 88-year-old took her seat on the Supreme Court in 1981 and retired in 2006.

__

10:12 a.m.

Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, says she has the beginning stages of dementia and “probably Alzheimer’s disease.”

O’Connor made the announcement in a letter Tuesday. She said that her diagnosis was made “some time ago” and that as her condition has progressed she is “no longer able to participate in public life.”

O’Connor, 88, was nominated by President Ronald Reagan and took her seat on the court in 1981. She announced her retirement in 2005.

        Commentary: The workforce is not our problem in government

O’Connor’s announcement came a day after a story by The Associated Press that she had stepped back from public life.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense secretary joins Institute of Peace discussion

Today in History

1946: Work completed on Mount Rushmore