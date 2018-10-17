The Latest: Ellison: Unsealing of divorce record ‘shameful’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Latest on a court’s unsealing of the divorce file involving U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison and his former wife, which media organizations had sought (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison says it’s shameful that a court has unsealed a file on his divorce from his former wife.

Media organizations sued for the unsealing, arguing that the file was of public interest after Ellison’s former girlfriend accused him of domestic assault. Ellison, who is running for attorney general, has denied any assault.

The file made public Wednesday has no allegation that Keith Ellison assaulted his ex-wife. But it does include Ellison himself alleging, in a 2015 affidavit, that Kim Ellison had physically assaulted him many times.

Ellison said in a statement after the unsealing that Kim Ellison is “a wonderful person” and that he blames difficulties in their marriage on the debilitating effects of her multiple sclerosis. He says he wasn’t sensitive enough at the time to her medical condition.

10:47 a.m.

Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison’s recently unsealed divorce filings contain no allegations that he physically abused his ex-wife. But Ellison accused Kim Ellison of repeatedly hitting him throughout their marriage, before it ended in 2012 .

Media organizations sued to unseal the divorce records after Keith Ellison’s former girlfriend accused him in August of physical abuse. Ellison, who is running for Minnesota attorney general and is deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has denied that claim.

Ellison claimed in a 2015 filing responding to his ex-wife’s request for more spousal support that she hit him and once threatened him with a knife.

A representative for Kim Ellison did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

