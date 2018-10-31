The Latest: Costumed revelers kick off NYC Halloween parade

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on Halloween security a year after a deadly truck attack in New York City (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Throngs of costumed revelers kicked off New York City’s big Halloween parade amid tight security after last year’s holiday was marred by a deadly truck attack.

The NYPD deployed thousands of uniformed and plainclothes officers to patrol Wednesday night’s parade in Greenwich Village. They were also joined by counterterrorism units, police dogs and helicopters.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill said he wanted to ensure that New Yorkers could celebrate in an atmosphere of “peace and fun.”

Halloween was marred last year when a man driving a truck mowed down cyclists on a busy bike path along the Hudson River, killing eight people.

Wednesday’s parade is the city’s first large-scale event since last week’s discovery of a series of package bombs and the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre that left 11 people dead.

6:30 p.m.

New York City officials are taking heat for botching a ceremony meant to honor victims of last year’s deadly truck attack.

A last-minute invitation to one victim’s mother meant she couldn’t attend the ceremony, and those who did make it Wednesday were miffed when officials finished the event without reading the names of the eight dead.

A police officer scrambled to the podium as the small crowd was dispersing, and Mayor Bill de Blasio raced up to apologize and read the names.

De Blasio attended the ceremony alongside emergency responders, a small group of family members and friends and the consuls general of Argentina and Belgium.

A wreath of white roses was placed at the site of the attack and a minute-long moment of silence was observed.

Hales-Tooke, upset with how things were handled, refused to shake De Blasio’s hand.

___

1 p.m.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O’Neill have marked the first anniversary of the truck attack on a lower Manhattan bicycle path that killed two Americans, a Belgian and five Argentine tourists.

The anniversary has also led to an increase in security for the city’s big Halloween parade on Wednesday night.

De Blasio and O’Neill were joined by police and fire responders as a wreath of white roses was placed at the site of the attack. A small group of family members and friends attended the ceremony along with the consuls general of Argentina and Belgium.

Surrounded by heavy security including concrete barriers, the mayor said New Yorkers did not allow themselves to be “terrorized” after last year’s attack.

The group observed a minute of silence in memory of the victims.

___

