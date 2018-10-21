Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Police: 2 men in car when Georgia officer shot

October 21, 2018 1:44 am
 
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Georgia police officer (all times local):

1:44 a.m.

Authorities say two teen-aged suspects from Snellville, including one still being sought by police, were both in a vehicle during a shooting that left one George police officer dead.

Gwinnett County Police said in a statement early Sunday that they believe 18-year-old Tafahree Maynard fatally shot 30-year-old Officer Antwan Toney, who was responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near a middle school in the Snellville area. Police say Maynard remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

A second suspect, 19-year-old Isaiah Pretlow, faces an aggravated assault charge related to an incident following the fatal shooting.

Police say Pretlow drove the vehicle from the scene, crashed a short distance away and fled along with other occupants. An officer who was searching the area encountered Pretlow about 3 p.m. Police say Pretlow pointed a gun at the officer, who fired shots. Pretlow was not hit and fled into a wooded area. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals about 11:30 p.m.

Snellville is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.

___

12:40 a.m.

Authorities say two suspects, including one still being sought by police, have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a George police officer.

Gwinnett County Police said in a statement early Sunday that 19-year-old Isaiah Pretlow was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Saturday and charged with aggravated assault. A second suspect, 18-year-old Tafahree Maynard, has been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder but remains on the loose.

        Do agencies need an ‘awakening’ about what their data is worth?

Police say both men are suspected in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Officer Antwan Toney, who was shot while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near a middle school in the Snellville area.

At least one officer returned fire. Authorities say the suspects crashed their vehicle a short time later and witnesses reported seeing as many as four people running from the scene. It’s unclear if any of the suspects were injured.

Snellville is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.

