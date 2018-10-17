Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
The Latest: South Carolina gov hopefuls draw final contrasts

October 17, 2018 8:11 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the first of two general election debates between the candidates competing for South Carolina governor (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

The men vying to be South Carolina’s next governor are drawing their final contrasts as voters prepare to decide between them in next month’s election.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic state Rep. James Smith met in Florence on Wednesday for the first of two general election debates.

Smith went on the attack early, attempting to portray McMaster as out of touch with South Carolina’s needs, like expanded health care choices or infrastructural improvements.

McMaster focused on his economic achievements over nearly two years in office, saying he frequently hears from foreign companies excited to expand in the state, under his leadership.

McMaster and Smith face voters Nov. 6. They meet next week for their final debate.

___

7:15 a.m.

With less than three weeks until Election Day, South Carolina voters are getting a chance to see a matchup between the two candidates vying to be their next governor.

Gov. Henry McMaster and his Democratic challenger, state Rep. James Smith, meet for a debate on Wednesday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in Florence. A week later they will debate again at Greenville Technical College.

The debate series is sponsored by South Carolina ETV and The Post and Courier of Charleston. After a bruising set of primaries, the debates offer both candidates to draw final distinctions between themselves ahead of the Nov. 6 general election.

Their lieutenant governor running mates, Republican business owner Pamela Evette and Democratic state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, debate Oct. 29.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

