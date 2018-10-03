The Latest: Track Palin says he appreciated therapy program

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on a hearing for Track Palin in an assault case (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

The oldest son of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin told a judge he appreciated the opportunity to participate in a therapeutic program for veterans stemming from an assault case.

Shortly afterward, the judge decided Wednesday that new assault allegations against Track Palin disqualified him from the program and ordered him to spend a year in custody.

The 29-year-old Army veteran must report to a halfway house at month’s end, and the Department of Corrections will determine if he serves time there or behind bars.

Anchorage District Attorney Richard Allen said jail time is unlikely.

Palin was arrested Friday night after a female acquaintance said he hit her in the head. It came less than a year after he was arrested in an attack on his father.

Palin pleaded guilty in Alaska Veterans Court to a lesser charge in the earlier case.

___

3:25 p.m.

___

2:40 p.m.

___

12 a.m.

