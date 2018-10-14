Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Thousands in fines issued for campaign signs in Delaware

October 14, 2018 6:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DOVER, Del. (AP) — State officials have issued thousands of dollars in fines to candidates for office in Delaware because of campaign sign violations.

That’s according to Delaware State News, which reported Saturday that the Delaware Department of Transportation had confiscated 569 signs from individuals running in either the primary or general elections as of Oct. 1. The department has fined 76 individuals $14,225, although some of those infringements were waived.

Transportation department spokesman C.R. McLeod says employees regularly sweep the state for illegal signs during election season. He says first-time offenders get a warning.

Violations can include the timing of when a sign is placed on public land or how close a sign is to a public road.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

1983: 241 Marines killed in suicide bombing