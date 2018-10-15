Listen Live Sports

Trial set for Delaware police chief in parking lot crash

October 15, 2018 4:09 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware police chief accused of hitting another vehicle in the police department’s parking lot and trying to cover it up is facing a January trial.

A judge held a final case review Monday for Newport Police Chief Michael Capriglione, who is accused of striking another vehicle with his police car in May. Capriglione appeared in court Monday but did not speak.

His attorney told the judge that he plans to hire an accident reconstruction expert. The lawyer declined comment after the hearing.

Capriglione was suspended with pay. He is charged with inattentive driving, failing to report the incident, official misconduct and tampering with physical evidence, a felony.

Court records indicate that evidence in the case includes a video from the Newport Police Department recovered by state police computer technicians.

