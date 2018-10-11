Listen Live Sports

Trump doesn’t rule out interview in Russia probe

October 11, 2018
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting he would “do what is necessary” to bring the Russia probe to a conclusion, including potentially sitting down for an interview.

Trump, in a wide-ranging interview with Fox & Friends on Thursday, said of the investigation into possible ties between his campaign and Russia: “They ought to get it over with.”

His lawyers have yet to negotiate terms for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller. But Trump did not close the door on the possibility.

The president also said that he would resist making changes at the Justice Department, which is running the probe, until after the midterm elections.

But said that “we’ll see what happens” to Attorney General Jeff Sessions future after the ballots are cast.

