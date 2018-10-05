Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Trump replaces director of Office of Personnel Management

October 5, 2018 6:46 pm
 
< a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is quietly replacing his director of the Office of Personnel Management with a top official at the Office of Management and Budget.

The White House made the announcement as the world was tuned into Republican Sen. Susan Collins’ announcement of her intention to vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanagh.

A White House official said director Jeff Tien Han Pon, who had only held the position for several months, resigned. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel issues.

Taking over as acting director will be Margaret Weichert, who currently serves as the deputy director for management at OMB. She is expected to remain in her current post as well.

OPM serves as the government’s chief human resources agency, managing the federal workforce.

