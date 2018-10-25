Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump to develop national strategy on ‘5G’ wireless networks

October 25, 2018 12:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump administration is announcing plans to come up with a strategy for supporting the development of next-generation wireless networks known as “5G.”

The administration isn’t calling for any specific action other than reports from various agencies due in about six months, and the development of the strategy itself in about nine months. It released a presidential memo on the subject Thursday, days ahead of the highly contested midterm elections on Nov. 6.

Big wireless telecoms such as AT&T and Verizon are spending billions creating their own 5G networks which are designed to support far more high-speed mobile video watching than current networks support, a growing number of smart devices in the home and even self-driving cars over the coming years.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War