Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump to hold Tennessee rally, Blackburn Senate fundraiser

October 1, 2018 4:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump is returning to Tennessee for a public rally and a fundraiser for Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn’s Senate bid.

Trump will be in Johnson City for the events Monday in support of Blackburn in her tight race against Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen. The rally will be Monday evening at Freedom Hall and tickets are available free online.

A fundraiser invitation says tickets cost $10,000 per couple, including a photo with Trump; or $25,000 a couple, including the photo and a roundtable with Trump. Contributions will fuel Blackburn’s joint fundraising committee. The invitation didn’t specify the fundraiser’s exact time and place.

Vice President Mike Pence has attended two Tennessee fundraisers and two public events with Blackburn. Trump headlined a Nashville fundraiser and rally with her in May.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard lays wreath at grave of former president