Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UK attorney general to consider case of far-right activist

October 23, 2018 6:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A judge has referred a contempt-of-court case involving far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon to Britain’s attorney general for consideration.

Yaxley-Lennon, who uses the pseudonym Tommy Robinson, was arrested in May for potentially prejudicing a trial after broadcasting live on Facebook outside the trial of men accused of sexually abusing teenage girls.

Yaxley-Lennon, who had a previous contempt-of-court conviction, was jailed. A court later freed him and said the whole case should be looked at again.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard said Tuesday that the case was too complex for him to hear alone.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Yaxley-Lennon, who founded the anti-Islam English Defense League, claims he is exposing “Muslim rape gangs” ignored by the media.

He told hundreds of cheering supporters as he entered Old Bailey courthouse that “no matter what happens today, I’ve already won.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense secretary joins Institute of Peace discussion

Today in History

1946: Work completed on Mount Rushmore