UK government accused of lack of action on Russian fake news

LONDON (AP) — The chair of an influential British parliamentary committee says the government has failed to take seriously the threat posed by Russia and other malign actors in the digital age.

The comments come three months after the influential parliamentary media committee warned of a democratic crisis due to the manipulation of information. Committee Chairman Damian Collins on Tuesday lambasted the government, saying it has fully accepted only three of the committee’s 42 recommendations.

Collins says the response was disappointing and gives no indication the government is treating this as an important issue.

He says the nation needs “to see a more coordinated approach across government to combat campaigns of disinformation being organized by Russian agencies seeking to disrupt and undermine our democracy.”

