Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UK government accused of lack of action on Russian fake news

October 22, 2018 7:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The chair of an influential British parliamentary committee says the government has failed to take seriously the threat posed by Russia and other malign actors in the digital age.

The comments come three months after the influential parliamentary media committee warned of a democratic crisis due to the manipulation of information. Committee Chairman Damian Collins on Tuesday lambasted the government, saying it has fully accepted only three of the committee’s 42 recommendations.

Collins says the response was disappointing and gives no indication the government is treating this as an important issue.

He says the nation needs “to see a more coordinated approach across government to combat campaigns of disinformation being organized by Russian agencies seeking to disrupt and undermine our democracy.”

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1735: President John Adams is born