Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UK’s May aims to gain Conservative control after storm Boris

October 3, 2018 2:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May will urge her fractured Conservative Party to unite behind “decent, moderate and patriotic” policies, a day after her rival Boris Johnson challenged her authority with a crowd-pleasing speech of his own.

May is ending the party’s annual conference Wednesday with a call for the party to show that it “delivers on the issues (voters) care about and is comfortable with modern Britain in all its diversity.”

The four-day conference has been dominated by divisions over Brexit, with pro- and anti-EU camps both criticizing the prime minister’s negotiations with the EU.

Johnson drew cheers from 1,500 delegates on Tuesday when he called May’s plan an “outrage.”

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

May acknowledged that Johnson’s speech had made her “cross” but said she was sticking to her Brexit blueprint.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor