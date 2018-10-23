Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UN envoy says armed groups in CAR will start disarming soon

October 23, 2018 8:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Central African Republic says a half dozen armed groups are participating in a national program and the government will begin disarming some groups in the west by the end of the year.

This was part of an upbeat report Tuesday to the Security Council by Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, who said “a very important” new African peace initiative has been launched to try to bring peace to the impoverished and troubled country.

Central African Republic has seen deadly interreligious and intercommunal fighting since 2013, when predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power in the capital and mainly Christian anti-Balaka militias fought back.

Onanga-Anyanga says the current situation remains “unpredictable and precarious” but he believes the foundations that have been laid “can help bring about sustainable peace” to the country.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense secretary joins Institute of Peace discussion

Today in History

1946: Work completed on Mount Rushmore