FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks waver

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed after shaking off an early loss.

Technology companies continue to slump Monday, but high-dividend stocks like household goods makers and real estate companies are gaining ground.

Major indexes are coming off their worst week since late March as investors worry about rising interest rates and trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Bank of America dropped 1.8 percent after reporting disappointing loan growth.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.16 percent.

RETAIL SALES

US retail sales gain a weak 0.1 percent in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer spending edged up a slight 0.1 percent in September, a disappointing performance in which rebounding auto sales was offset by weakness in other areas.

The Commerce Department says the scant gain in September followed an equally meager 0.1 percent increase in August.

It was the weakest two-month performance since the start of the year and was well below economist projections of a solid 0.6 percent rise in sales.

Retail sales are closely watched for signs they can provide for consumer spending, which drives two-thirds of economic activity. The economy expanded at a sizzling 4.2 percent rate in the second quarter.

Analysts have been forecasting that growth will come in at still-solid rate above 3 percent in the just completed third quarter.

OPEL-DIESEL EMISSIONS

Investigators search Opel premises in diesel emissions probe

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Prosecutors say law enforcement officials have conducted searches at German automaker Opel as part of an investigation into suspected manipulation of diesel emissions.

The dpa news agency reports that investors went to company facilities today in Russelsheim and Kaiserslautern. Nadja Niesen, a spokeswoman for prosecutors in Frankfurt, was cited by dpa as saying investigators suspect Opel may have used software to turn off emissions controls at certain engine speeds and temperatures.

Opel, which is part of France’s PSA Group, confirmed the searches but declined to offer details.

Diesel came under scrutiny in Europe after Volkswagen admitted illegally manipulating software to cheat on emissions test. Cars from other automakers were subsequently found to turn off controls at certain temperatures, ostensibly to protect the engine but also increasing emissions.

SUPREME COURT-LEAD PAINT

Supreme Court won’t take up lead paint issue from California

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision that required paint companies to fund the removal of lead paint from California homes.

The Supreme Court today said it wouldn’t take up the issue.

Courts previously ruled in favor of 10 California cities and counties that argued ConAgra, NL Industries and Sherwin-Williams knowingly endangered public health by advertising and selling lead paint.

A Santa Clara County judge found lead paint to be a public nuisance and required the companies to pay $1.15 billion for abatement. A California state court of appeal last November upheld the finding of public nuisance but said the companies only have to pay for abatement in homes built before 1951.

The companies had called the previous rulings unprecedented and noted lead paint was lawful at the time.

COAL EXPORTS-MILITARY BASES

US eyes military bases for coal, gas exports

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration is considering using West Coast military bases or other federal properties as transit points for shipments of U.S. coal and natural gas to Asia.

The proposal would advance the administration’s agenda of establishing American “energy dominance” on the world stage.

It’s tantamount to an end-run around West Coast officials who have rejected private-sector efforts to build new coal ports.

The proposal was described to The Associated Press by U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and two Republican lawmakers.

Zinke says it’s a matter of national security to ensure U.S. allies have access to affordable fuels

National security also has been cited by the administration as justification for keeping domestic coal-burning power plants on line to prevent disruptions of electricity supplies.

DRUG PRICES-TV ADS

Drugmakers to disclose prices for medicines advertised on TV

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Dozens of drugmakers will start disclosing the prices for U.S. prescription drugs advertised on TV.

The prices won’t actually be shown in the TV commercials but the advertisement will include a website where the list price will be posted.

The move announced Monday by the industry’s largest trade group comes hours before a speech by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on a new administration proposal to require prices in the ads. Azar responded that the industry’s announcement is a “small step in the right direction” but the government’s plan “will go further.”

Most Americans don’t pay the full price for prescriptions. In addition to the price, the drugmakers’ websites will show the likely out-of-pocket costs for people with insurance coverage. The ads should start airing next spring.

NETJETS-CESSNA DEAL

NetJets agrees to buy up to 325 new Cessna jets

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Private jet operator NetJets has agreed to buy up to 325 new Cessna jets over the next 10 to 15 years.

NetJets and Cessna’s owner, Textron, announced the long-term purchase agreement Monday. The deal includes up to 175 midsize Citation Longitude planes and up to 150 large cabin Citation Hemisphere planes.

As part of the agreement, NetJets will help design the interior of a version of the Citation Hemisphere for its clients.

NetJets said it expects to take delivery of its first Citation Longitude in the second half of next year.

NetJets, which is based in Columbus, Ohio, is owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate. It sells fractional ownership shares of private jets.

Berkshire owns more than 90 companies, including railroad, insurance, clothing, utility furniture and jewelry firms.

BRITAIN-FRACKING

Fracking begins in UK for first time since 2011

LONDON (AP) — Protesters have gathered near a shale gas exploration site in northwestern England, as fracking began in the U.K. for the first time since 2011.

Hydraulic fracturing had been stalled in the country after two earthquakes in the same area led to legal challenges. Environmental campaigners failed last week in Britain’s High Court to keep the work in Lancashire from proceeding.

Energy firm Cuadrilla says it’s “pleased to confirm that it has started hydraulic fracturing operations at our Preston New Road shale gas exploration site.”

The company plans to drill at two horizontal exploration wells for about three months. Demonstrators say they’ll monitor the site around the clock.

BACK TO THE FUTURE LAWSUIT

Court tosses DeLorean widow’s ‘Back to the Future’ lawsuit

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A federal court in New Jersey has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the widow of automaker John DeLorean over royalties stemming from the “Back to the Future” movies.

Sally DeLorean claimed a Texas company using the DeLorean name had illegally accepted royalties from Universal for the promotional use of images of the iconic car.

A judge ruled Friday that a 2015 settlement agreement in a separate lawsuit over trademarks prohibited her from suing for the royalties.

Attorneys for the two sides didn’t respond to requests for comment today.

The sleek, angular car with gull-wing doors known simply as “the DeLorean” was featured in the movie franchise starring Michael J. Fox about a kid who travels back in time to engineer his parents’ meeting.

WARMING BEER

Global warming to leave us crying in our costlier beer

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study says global warming may leave people crying in their costlier beer.

The international study says bouts of extreme heat waves and drought will cut production of barley, a key ingredient of beer.

When that happens, beer prices on average could double. In countries like Ireland, prices could triple.

Previous studies have detailed how chocolate, coffee and wine will be made scarcer and more expensive because of human-caused global warming.

Steve Davis of the University of California, Irvine, says the beer research was partly done to drive home the not-that-palatable message that climate change is messing with all sorts of aspects of our daily lives.

Results appear in today’s journal Nature Plants.

COLONEL SANDERS AUCTION

Items owned by Colonel Sanders to be auctioned next month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Some items given to Colonel Harland Sanders’ driver and friend are being auctioned next month, including one of the Kentucky Fried Chicken founder’s white suits and matching Stetson hat.

Heritage Auctions of Dallas said in a news release that Dick Miller spent the last decade of Sanders’ life working for him. Miller stayed on after Sanders’ death in 1980, helping Sanders’ wife, Claudia, and working for the company. He said he wants to sell his memorabilia so someone who appreciates the items will end up with them.

The collection includes the couple’s driver’s licenses and credit cards, an inscribed belt buckle and a wristwatch.

The live auction will be Nov. 3 at Heritage Auctions’ Entertainment & Music Memorabilia Auction, with internet bidding available.

