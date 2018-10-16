FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares up on hopes that US, China will solve dispute

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian markets were mostly higher on Tuesday, though Chinese benchmarks fell after the government reported inflation rose for the fourth straight month.

On Wall Street, technology companies skidded and misses in corporate earnings pulled most U.S. indexes lower for the seventh time in eight days. The S&P 500 index dropped 0.6 percent to 2,750.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4 percent to 25,250.55, and the Nasdaq composite skidded 0.9 percent to 7,430.74. But the Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks was 0.4 percent higher at 1,553.09.

Advertisement

The National Bureau of Statistics said China’s consumer price index gained 2.5 percent in September from a year earlier, supported largely by fresh food prices and in line with market expectations. This follows a 2.3 percent increase in August. The country’s producer price index gained 3.6 percent from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month. Rising inflation is a double-edged sword. The central bank has tended to shrug off rising prices, but the trend could limit its room for loosening monetary policy in coming months.

Oil futures continued to rise on tensions in Saudi Arabia, a major oil producer, surrounding the disappearance and suspected murder of a journalist. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose to just under $72 a barrel.

The dollar strengthened against the yen and the euro.

DRUG PRICES-TV ADS

US wants drug prices in TV ads: ‘Patients deserve to know’

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The federal government said Monday that it wants to force drugmakers to disclose prices for prescription medicines in their TV commercials.

The drug industry’s main trade group said drug companies are only willing to disclose the prices on their websites, not in commercials, and they’ll start doing that next spring.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar unveiled a proposal that would apply to all brand-name drugs covered by the Medicare and Medicaid programs, which is most medicines.

Most Americans don’t pay the full price for prescriptions — one reason drugmakers have opposed disclosing the list prices, arguing that would just confuse the public. But insurance plans base their copayments on the list price set by drugmakers. And patients with high-deductibles plans or no insurance sometimes pay full price.

President Trump has long promised to bring down drug prices, and in May, his administration released a “blueprint” with vague proposals for doing so, including exploring listing prices in TV commercials.

-DARK WEB-VOTER RECORDS

Voter records offered for sale month ahead of elections

UNDATED (AP) — Security researchers say an estimated 35 million voter records from 19 U.S. states have been offered for sale on a dark web online forum.

The researchers said Monday the offering does not mean voter databases have been breached. The records could have been stolen from resellers who buy voter data from states for use by campaigns and get-out-the-vote efforts.

Policies vary by state on who can buy such records, which typically include phone numbers and addresses, sometimes voting histories. Commercial use and publication are generally prohibited.

Andrei Barysevich of Recorded Future says his company was among those that discovered the offerings.

Barysevich says state-backed hackers set on election meddling wouldn’t be selling such data — but rather looking to buy it.

Experts say the main risk is of identity theft.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY

Ending austerity in UK ‘incompatible’ with budget plan

LONDON (AP) — A think tank report says the British government will have to spend an extra 19 billion pounds ($25 billion) a year on public services by the year 2022-23 if it’s to deliver on Prime Minister Theresa May’s promise to end austerity.

In an analysis of Britain’s public finances, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said May’s ambition looks incompatible with another major aspiration — to balance the books by the mid-2020s — without substantial tax rises or much stronger economic growth.

Given that the British economy is being hobbled by uncertainty surrounding Brexit, Treasury chief Philip Hammond is not expected to announce any radical changes to spending in his annual budget statement on Oct. 29. More detail is only expected next year, when Hammond carries out a broader review of spending and it becomes clearer what Britain’s exit from the EU on March 29 will mean economically.

The government has promised increases in health, defense and aid spending over coming years. Just keeping spending constant on other public services after accounting for inflation — a limited definition of what ending austerity means — would require an additional 19 billion pounds, according to IFS’s analysis.

Britain has lived under public spending cuts since 2010, when the then coalition government dominated by the Conservatives said its priority was bringing the budget under control. While spending on health and schools was protected, other spending was slashed. May told her Conservative Party faithful this month that people should know “their hard work has paid off” and that the “the end (to austerity) is in sight.”

INSURGENT BRANDS-WOMEN’S RAZORS

After men’s razors, Harry’s launches shaving brand for women

NEW YORK (AP) — Harry’s has carved out a niche selling men shaving razors direct to their doors, elbowing in on an industry long dominated by names like Gillette and Schick.

In the process, the company says it found that 1 million women were using its products for their shaving needs.

So its logical next step is Flamingo, a direct-to-consumer hair removal and body-care brand for women that launches Tuesday.

Flamingo’s leaders say their aim is to make women more comfortable talking about shaving and waxing.

Flamingo is the first brand to emerge from Harry’s Labs, an offshoot of the company that has chipped away at the market share of industry giant Gillette, capitalizing on consumer frustration with pricey razors. Harry’s received $112 million in new funding earlier this year to develop new brands, with a vision to becoming a major consumer-products company to compete with the likes of Gillette parent Proctor & Gamble.

Flamingo offers a five-blade razor, waxing kits, shaving gel and body lotion for women. The products will be sold on its own direct-to-consumer website , a space where the brand’s leaders hope to open frank conversations about women and body hair.

OBIT-PAUL ALLEN

Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist Paul Allen dies at 65

SEATTLE (AP) — Paul G. Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates, has died.

Allen, who was 65, went on to become a billionaire philanthropist who invested in conservation, space travel, arts and culture and professional sports. He died Monday in Seattle from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Gates said he was heartbroken about the loss of one of his “oldest and dearest friends.” Gates said in a statement that personal computing would not have existed without Allen.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called Allen’s contributions to the company, community and industry “indispensable.”

Allen, an avid sports fan, owned the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks.

Over the course of several decades, Allen gave more than $2 billion to a wide range of interests, including ocean health, homelessness and advancing scientific research.

ROUNDUP WEED KILLER-CANCER

Jurors: Don’t throw out $289M weed killer cancer verdict

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jurors who found that Roundup weed killer contributed to a school groundskeeper’s cancer are urging a San Francisco judge not to throw out the bulk of their $289 million award in his favor.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday that juror Gary Kitahata told Judge Suzanne Bolanos in a letter that the jury was convinced by the evidence and she should honor its verdict.

The newspaper said juror Robert Howard wrote to the judge that the jury had paid close attention to the evidence and any decision to overturn its verdict would shake his confidence in the judicial system.

Judge Bolanos said last week she is inclined to throw out $250 million in punitive damages in favor of DeWayne Johnson. She is also considering dramatically reducing the remaining award. Her final decision is due on Oct. 22.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES

California utilities shut off power amid wildfire concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Concerned about downed power lines sparking wildfires, two major California utilities have taken the rare step of cutting power to customers amid high winds — and another power provider was considering similar action.

The move came as strong winds swept California, knocking down trees and power lines. One woman was killed when a tree fell onto her car.

In Northern California, Pacific Gas & Electric for the first time began cutting power Sunday night to tens of thousands of customers after the National Weather Service warned of extreme fire danger across the state due to high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation. San Diego Gas & Electric followed suit Monday, turning off power to about 360 customers in foothill areas.

Pacific Gas & Electric previously announced its plan to shut off power preemptively after authorities blamed its power lines for sparking some of California’s most destructive wildfires. The utility expects to pay billions of dollars in wildfire damages and has sought ways to limit its liability through the courts and Legislature.

ANTHEM HACK

Insurer Anthem will pay record $16M for massive data breach

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s second-largest health insurer has agreed to pay the federal government a record $16 million to settle potential privacy violations in the biggest known health care hack in U.S. history.

The personal information of nearly 79 million people — including names, birthdates, Social Security numbers and medical IDs — was exposed in the cyberattack, discovered by the company in 2015.

Officials say the settlement between Anthem Inc. and the Department of Health and Human Services represents the largest amount collected by the agency in a health care data breach.

DATING SITES-RENEWAL VIOLATIONS

Dating site owner to repay $1 million to customers

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — The company that owns Christian Mingle, Jdate and other online dating sites will pay a $500,000 fine and nearly $1 million in restitution to customers whose subscriptions were automatically renewed or who were denied refunds when requested.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced Monday that a task force of local prosecutors found that dating sites owned by Spark Networks USA automatically renewed customer payments without their consent.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Officials say under the judgment negotiated with Spark Networks, the firm’s sites must now clearly disclose renewal terms and allow users to easily cancel their subscriptions.

Members of the Auto Renewal Task Force include district attorneys of San Diego, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.