WALL STREET

Stocks turn sharply higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks on Wall Street and around the world are sharply higher today, helped by strong earnings reports from major U.S. companies.

Investment banks Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, health care products company Johnson & Johnson and health insurer UnitedHealth all climbed after announcing their third-quarter results.

Technology companies are also rising after their recent slump. Microsoft rose 2.8 percent.

Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 3.16 percent.

JOB OPENINGS

US employers post record number of open jobs in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted the most jobs in two decades in August, and hiring also reached a record high, fresh evidence that companies are desperate to staff up amid solid economic growth.

The Labor Department says job openings rose a slight 0.8 percent to 7.14 million, the highest on records dating back to December 2000. That is also far more than the 6.2 million of people who were unemployed that month.

The number of available jobs has swamped the number of unemployed for five straight months. Hiring has been solid, which has pushed down the unemployment rate to a nearly five-decade low of 3.7 percent. Strong demand for workers when so few are out of work may force more companies to raise pay in the coming months.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

US industrial production climbed 0.3 percent in September

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industry expanded again in September despite the impact of Hurricane Florence.

The Federal Reserve says industrial production, which includes output at factories, mines and utilities, rose 0.3 percent last month. It was the fourth straight increase. The Fed says that Florence reduced September output growth by less than 0.1 percentage points.

The September increase was slightly higher than economists had expected and offered more evidence that the U.S. economy is in good health.

Production rose 0.2 percent at factories, led by autos and wood products, and 0.5 percent at mines. Mining output, which includes oil and gas production, has climbed eight straight months and surged 24 percent since 2016 as oil prices rebounded from a slump.

Utility output was flat last month.

UBER-IPO

Report: Uber IPO could put company value at $120 billion

NEW YORK (AP) — Uber may put forth an initial public offering early next year that values the ride-hailing business at as much as $120 billion, according to a media report.

The Wall Street Journal said Tuesday that Uber Technologies Inc. received valuation proposals from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. There is no guarantee Uber will fetch that valuation, or go public soon.

If it does, and at that price, the company would be worth more than Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles combined.

There are hurdles for Uber, past and present. In addition to a series of scandals including workplace sexual harassment, theft of intellectual property and the ouster of its co-founder, the company is facing increasing competition.

WALMART-OUTLOOK

Swallowing $16B purchase of Flipkart, Walmart cuts outlook

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart trimmed its profit outlook citing this year’s $16 billion acquisition of the Indian online retailer Flipkart, its biggest deal ever.

The company said on Tuesday that U.S. online sales growth would slow to 35 percent, from last quarter’s 40 percent growth.

Since buying Jet.com for more than $3 billion two years ago, Walmart has been bulking up online, buying companies such as Bonobos and ModCloth. It’s also tried to speed up deliveries while expanding same-day grocery delivery.

The company says its online grocery pickup service is attracting new customers and shoppers are adding more items to their cart because of it.

Walmart Inc. now expects 2019 adjusted earnings of between $4.65 and $4.80 per share, down from $4.90 to $5.05.

Shares are down slightly before the opening bell.

AUDI-DIESEL EMISSIONS

Audi fined $925 million in Germany over diesel emissions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German authorities have fined luxury automaker Audi $925 million for selling cars with excessive diesel emissions.

Prosecutors in Munich said Tuesday that the fine was imposed because Audi neglected its oversight duties in selling cars with engines made by it and group partner Volkswagen that did not conform to legal limits on harmful emissions. The case covered some 4.9 million Audi cars sold in Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere between 2004 and 20018.

In September 2015 parent company Volkswagen admitted rigging some 11 million diesel autos with software that enabled them to pass emissions tests even though emissions in real driving were much higher.

The prosecutors’ statement said the resolution of the case did not affect an investigation of individual Audi executives.

OBIT-PAUL ALLEN

Paul Allen, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist, dies

SEATTLE (AP) — Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates before becoming a billionaire philanthropist, has died. He was 65.

His company Vulcan Inc. says he died Monday in Seattle. Earlier this month, Allen announced that the cancer he was treated for in 2009 had returned and he planned to fight it aggressively.

Gates said he was heartbroken about the loss of one of his “oldest and dearest friends.”

Allen and Gates met while attending a private school in north Seattle. The two friends would later drop out of college to pursue the future they envisioned: A world with a computer in every home.

