FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asia shares sag after retreat on Wall St, weaker Japan data

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares fell today in Asia after a retreat on Wall Street driven by sell-offs of technology shares, homebuilders and retailers. A report of weaker Japanese exports in September underscored uncertainties over the outlook for trade.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index sank 0.8 percent today. The Kospi in South Korea lost 0.9 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gave up 0.6 percent and the Shanghai Composite index tumbled 2.9 percent. Australia’s S&P ASX 200 reversed losses to gain 0.1 percent. Shares fell in Southeast Asia and Taiwan.

On Wall Street Wednesday, U.S. shares ended with moderate losses after an early slide.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.71 points to 2,809.21. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 0.4 percent to 25,706.68. The Nasdaq composite slid 2.79 points to 7,642.70. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks skidded 0.5 percent to 1,589.60.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Major business and economic reports due out today

WASHINGTON (AP) —There’s only one major economic report scheduled for release today.

Freddie Mac reports this week’s average mortgage rates.

TRUMP-CHINA SHIPPING

Trump starts leaving postal union in latest anti-China move

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is initiating the process of leaving the Universal Post Union, which sets flat rates for international postage.

That’s according to two administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the record.

Trump argues that the global shipping treaty benefits China and other countries at the expense of U.S. businesses — making it cheaper to ship packages from Beijing to New York than from San Francisco to the East coast, which especially benefits Chinese manufacturers. The officials say the treaty also is used by shippers of the narcotic fentanyl to the U.S. from China.

Officials say the U.S. is willing to renegotiate the treaty over the next year but will leave the union if no agreement can be reached.

JAPAN-TRADE

Japan exports fall in September, first decline since 2016

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has recorded a trade surplus for September of 139.6 billion yen ($1.2 billion), but exports fell 1.2 percent from the previous year, marking the first decline since 2016, after several natural disasters.

Trailing exports are also reflecting uncertainties over trade tensions set off by President Donald Trump’s policies. Declining U.S.-China trade generally hurts the export-dependent Japanese economy.

September imports rose 7 percent, according to data released today by the Ministry of Finance.

During the month, a major earthquake hit the northernmost island of Hokkaido (hoh-ky-doh), causing fatal landslides and widespread blackouts, while a typhoon struck the western Kansai area and temporarily shut down a major airport.

Those events followed deadly flooding in southwestern Japan and a quake in Osaka earlier this year.

BREXIT

EU agree to take more Brexit time after no-result summit

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are giving themselves several more weeks — perhaps until the end of the year — to clinch a friendly divorce with Britain before their separation, after a Brexit summit Wednesday avoided any friction but also produced no tangible results.

British Prime Minister Theresa May provided none of the substantial new proposals that EU Council chief Donald Tusk had urged her to bring to the table, giving the 27 other leaders little more than a plea for goodwill.

“The last stage will need courage, trust and leadership on both sides,” May told her EU counterparts.

Officials said there were hints that Britain might consider extending a post-Brexit transition period beyond the proposed 21 months to make talks on a future trade relationship easier.

But the meeting that had been painted as a make-or-break moment for a Brexit deal ended with a whimper.

TREASURY EMPLOYEE-LEAK INVESTIGATION

Treasury adviser appears in court on leak charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Treasury Department employee charged with leaking confidential banking reports of suspects in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation has appeared in court in Virginia.

Forty-year-old Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards was released on $100,000 bond following an appearance Wednesday afternoon in federal court.

She worked as a senior adviser at the department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

Prosecutors say Edwards leaked several suspicious activity reports to a journalist. Prosecutors say reports on Paul Manafort, Richard Gates and Maria Butina were among those leaked.

The reporter wasn’t identified in court papers, but the documents listed about a dozen stories published by BuzzFeed News over the past year and a half.

The criminal complaint was filed in Manhattan.

EBAY-AMAZON-LAWSUIT

Ebay sues Amazon, saying it tried to poach its sellers

NEW YORK (AP) — Ebay has filed a lawsuit against Amazon, saying the online retail giant used eBay’s messaging system to recruit its sellers.

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday, eBay says Amazon representatives messaged sellers to get them to sell on Amazon’s site, which eBay says violates its user agreement. Amazon representatives spelled out their email addresses and asked eBay sellers to talk on the phone in order to evade detection.

Amazon declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Third-party sellers have become an important part of Amazon’s growth: Last year, more than half the items sold on Amazon were from third-party sellers.

ROCKET LAB-VIRGINIA

Startup plans to launch small satellites from Virginia coast

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A California-based startup says it will rocket small satellites into orbit from Virginia.

Rocket Lab said Wednesday that it will build its launch pad at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport. The spaceport is located at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility where unmanned cargo missions already launch to the International Space Station.

Huntington Beach, California-based Rocket Lab’s endeavor reflects increasing demand from companies and governments alike to use small satellites. They’re used to gather images of earth and track anything from ships to weather.

Rocket Lab already has a working launch pad in New Zealand, where it sent its first rocket into orbit in January.

The company plans to launch more rockets from there in November and December. It said it will start launching from Virginia in the second half of 2019.

