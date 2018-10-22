FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks gain after Chinese assurances over slowdown

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian markets were mostly higher Monday as Chinese benchmarks rallied after officials put a positive spin on the country’s slowing economy.

Better-than-expected earnings reports by companies such as Procter & Gamble, American Express and PayPal gave U.S. indexes an early lift on Friday. But the momentum was lost when data showed that U.S. home sales fell for the sixth month in a row. The S&P 500 index was less than 0.1 percent lower at 2,767.78. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.3 percent higher at 25,444.34, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5 percent to 7,449.03. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks tumbled 1.2 percent to 1,542.04, its lowest in almost six months, partly because of worries over rising interest rates.

The Chinese economy grew at a 6.5 percent annual pace, its slowest since 2009 in the quarter ending in September.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 2but remained below $69.50 per barrel.

The dollar strengthened against the yen and the euro.

CHINA-JAPAN

Abe to bring business leaders to Beijing amid US trade spat

BEIJING (AP) — Around 500 Japanese business leaders will accompany Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when he visits Beijing this week, amid an ongoing China-U.S. trade feud that is hurting industries on both sides.

A Japanese government official speaking on routine condition of anonymity says Abe’s three-day visit starting Thursday will mark a further step in returning bilateral relations to a “normal trajectory” following a 2012 spat over ownership of uninhabited East China Sea islands.

China is Japan’s biggest trade partner and that relationship has taken on added importance following President Donald Trump’s decision to raise tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods. Beijing responded with its own tariff hikes on $110 billion of American imports.

The official says North Korea will also be among the issues discussed by the two leaders.

CLIMATE FUND

Climate fund approves $1B for projects in poor countries

BERLIN (AP) — A U.N.-backed fund has approved more than $1 billion for 19 new projects to help developing countries tackle climate change, officials said Sunday.

During a four-day meeting in Bahrain that ended late Saturday, officials overseeing the Green Climate Fund also agreed to start seeking fresh money next year as its initial capital of about $6.6 billion will soon be used up.

The South Korea-based fund, considered a key vehicle for climate-related development programs, was originally meant to receive over $10 billion from rich countries by 2018. But U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withhold $2 billion of the $3 billion pledged by his predecessor, Barack Obama, has contributed to a shortfall in its projected assets.

Funding approved at the meeting in Manama includes projects linked to geothermal energy in Indonesia, greener cities in Europe and the Middle East, and protection for coastal communities in India.

But delegates sparred over a request from host country Bahrain to receive funding to protect its freshwater resources. Environmentalists had pointed out that the Gulf nation could pay for the project itself using money it has made off its vast reserves of oil and gas. The project was eventually approved, but with only $2.1 million of the $9.8 million requested by Bahrain.

BREXIT-ECONOMY

UK firms ready to trigger Brexit safety plans ‘by Christmas’

LONDON (AP) — A leading association of British businesses says most firms are ready to activate contingency plans, including job cuts and relocating activities overseas, by Christmas if there is no greater clarity over Brexit.

In a survey of 236 firms tilted toward small and medium-sized companies, the Confederation of British Industry says that 80 percent of firms say Brexit has had a negative impact on their investment decisions.

The CBI said many firms are now planning for a “no deal” scenario, which would see Britain crash out of the European Union in March without an agreement on future relations with the bloc, its biggest export market.

Carolyn Fairbairn, the CBI’s director general, said the situation is now “urgent.”

CHINA WOOS US FARM BELT

Chinese broadens its propaganda drive to heartland America

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — China’s propaganda machine has taken aim at American soybean farmers as part of its high-stakes trade war with the Trump administration.

The publication last month of a four-page advertising section in the Des Moines Register opened a new battle line in China’s effort to break the administration’s resolve. U.S. farmers are a key political constituency for Trump, and Beijing has imposed tariffs on American soybeans as retaliation for Trump’s tariffs on hundreds of billions in Chinese imports.

China regularly disseminates propaganda in the West through its China Daily newspaper to try to influence public opinion in the United States and elsewhere. But the advertorial in the Register was unusual for deploying not a national publication in New York or Washington but a newspaper in the farm state of Iowa.

IRAQ-BUSINESS

Siemens, GE vie for Iraq electricity contracts

BAGHDAD (AP) — Multinational giants Siemens and General Electric say they have signed memorandums of understanding with Iraq to rebuild the country’s electricity infrastructure.

The two companies, vying for contracts potentially worth billions of dollars, both released statements Sunday saying they have signed memorandums with outgoing Electricity Minister Qasim al-Fahdawi. It will be up to a new government, which could be sworn in within weeks, to sign binding contracts.

Iraq’s power grid is unable to meet daily demand, and residents contend with rolling blackouts.

In comments made to the German weekly Welt am Sonntag, Joachim Land, the head of the industry group BDI, accused the U.S. of leaning on Baghdad to sign a deal with G.E.

Siemens is headquartered in Munich.

The U.S. embassy in Baghdad did not have an immediate comment.

FROZEN FOOD RECALL

Minnesota frozen food company recalls pork, chicken products

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota frozen food and packing company is recalling more than 212,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork and chicken products that contain vegetables that might be contaminated with salmonella and listeria.

The Agriculture Department said in a release issued Friday that Buddy’s Kitchen Inc. of Burnsville produced the products between Oct 19, 2017, and Oct. 9, 2018. The items were shipped to Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and New Jersey. They have the number “P-4226” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered by Buddy’s vegetable supplier. The USDA says no adverse reactions to the products have been reported. Consumers are urged not to eat the products.

Salmonella can cause abdominal cramps and fever. Listeria can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion loss of balance and convulsions.

SALAD RECALL-CHICKEN

Houston company recalls salad with chicken products

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston company has recalled nearly 1,800 pounds of ready-to-eat salad with chicken products because a corn ingredient may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says GHSW recalled salads produced Oct. 1 through last Thursday, with “best by” or “best if sold” dates of Sunday or Monday.

There are no reports of anyone getting sick.

Salads with a “P-44056” USDA mark were shipped to Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The items include some products sold under the Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s labels.

CBS-PARSONS

Parsons resigning from CBS board for health reasons

UNDATED (AP) — CBS Corp. says that Richard Parsons, its interim chairman, has resigned from its board because of illness.

The media company named Strauss Zelnick, another media industry leader, as his replacement.

CBS named Parsons interim chairman in September as it tried to reshape itself following the ouster of its longtime chief Les Moonves.

Parsons said in a statement Sunday that he was already dealing with multiple myeloma when he joined the board, but “unanticipated complications have created additional new challenges” and that his doctors have advised he cut back on his commitments to ensure recovery.

His successor, Zelnick, currently serves as CEO and chairman of interactive entertainment company Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

FILM-BOX OFFICE

‘Halloween’ scares up $77.5 million in ticket sales

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forty years later, Michael Myers is still drawing huge audiences to the movie theaters for a good scare. “Halloween” has opened in first place with an estimated $77.5 million in ticket sales from North American theaters, according to Universal Pictures on Sunday.

David Gordon Green directed the “Halloween” sequel which brings back Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and Nick Castle as Michael Myers. It’s the second highest horror opening of all time, behind last year’s “It.”

It was also enough to bump the comic-book film “Venom” out of the No. 1 spot and into third place in its third weekend in theaters with $18.1 million. Meanwhile “A Star Is Born” held on to the second place spot for its third weekend with $19.3 million.

GAS EXPLOSIONS

Nearly 36 miles of pipeline replaced after gas explosions

BOSTON (AP) — The utility company involved in last month’s explosions and fires in Massachusetts says it has replaced nearly 36 miles of main pipeline in the area.

Columbia Gas announced Sunday that it’s 80 percent through its work replacing 45 miles of main pipeline, and about halfway through its work replacing 6,100 service lines to homes and businesses.

The company says 151 construction crews are expected to continue work Sunday in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

The Sept. 13 explosions and fires killed a teenager and injured at least 25 other people.

Federal authorities say natural gas lines became overpressurized after Columbia Gas failed to account for critical pressure sensors as workers replaced century-old cast-iron pipes in Lawrence.

The company says it has paid $23 million in claims from customers.

BRITAIN-STEPHEN HAWKING-AUCTION

AP Exclusive: Stephen Hawking wheelchair, thesis up for sale

LONDON (AP) — Stephen Hawking was a cosmic visionary, a figure of inspiration and a global celebrity.

His unique status is reflected in an upcoming auction of some of the late physicist’s possessions: It includes complex scientific papers, one of the world’s most iconic wheelchairs and a script from “The Simpsons.”

The online sale announced Monday by auctioneer Christie’s features 22 items from Hawking, including his doctoral thesis on the origins of the universe, which carries an estimated price of 100,000 pounds to 150,000 pounds ($130,000 to $195,000).

There’s also one of the wheelchairs which Hawking used after being paralyzed with motor neuron disease.

It’s estimated at 10,000 pounds to 15,000 pounds ($13,000 to $19,500) and proceeds from its sale will go to charities.

Bidding is open between Oct. 31 and Nov. 8.

