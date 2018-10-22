FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks mostly lower

NEW YORK (AP) — Major U.S. stock indexes are mostly lower as losses in banks and health care companies outweigh gains elsewhere.

Bank of America gave up 1.8 percent while UnitedHealth, the country’s biggest insurer, fell 1.4 percent.

Energy companies also fell along with the price of crude oil, and technology companies rebounded after an early tumble.

Smaller companies were doing better than the rest of the market.

Toy makers slumped after Hasbro’s latest quarterly results disappointed investors. Hasbro fell 5.3 percent.

EARNS-HASBRO

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Hasbro, wrestling with the demise of Toys R Us and elusive shoppers spending a lot more on high-tech gadgets, fell well short of third-quarter expectations today.

The Pawtucket, Rhode Island, toy maker will absorb charges of as much as $60 million next quarter as it cuts jobs.

Mattel, Hasbro’s rival, said in July that it would cut more than 2,200 jobs. Both toy makers have acknowledged they’ve been hurt this year by the shuttering of Toys R Us stores, the largest independent toy seller in the world.

It is the first full quarter that the company has been without Toys R Us as a customer.

The lost Toys R Us revenue hurt Hasbro most notably in the U.S., Europe, Australia and Asia. Chairman and CEO Brian Goldner says the company has recaptured about one third of the U.S. and Canada Toys R Us revenues heading into the holiday.

GERMANY-SAUDI ARABIA-ARMS

Germany presses for EU unity on Saudi Arabia arms exports

BERLIN (AP) — A top German official pressed today for the European Union to show a united front on arms exports to Saudi Arabia after Berlin backed a freeze on such exports over the killing of writer Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL’ khahr-SHOHK’-jee).

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that arms exports to Saudi Arabia “can’t take place in the situation we’re currently in.” Her government and others in Europe have said the kingdom’s explanation so far of what happened to Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul is insufficient.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, whose ministry is responsible for authorizing weapons exports, told ZDF television today that “we won’t, at this point, approve any further arms exports because we want to know what happened.”

OIL PIPELINE

Company gauges interest for boosting Dakota Access capacity

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The developer of the Dakota Access pipeline is gauging shippers’ interest in a possible expansion of the volume of crude oil moved through the pipeline from 500,000 barrels to 570,000 barrels per day, despite ongoing tribal efforts to shut the pipeline down.

Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners on Friday began seeking commitments from shippers to transport additional oil. The pipeline’s permit in North Dakota allows it to ship up to 600,000 barrels per day. North Dakota produced nearly 1.3 million barrels of oil per day in August, the most recent month for which data is available.

Companies can increase pipeline capacity by adding a chemical to make oil flow more easily, or by adding more pumping power or pumping stations, according to North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad.

NETFLIX DEBT

Netflix to borrow another $2 billion

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix plans to borrow another $2 billion to help pay for the exclusive series and movies that its management credits for helping its video streaming service reel in millions of new subscribers during the past five years.

The additional debt load announced Monday isn’t a surprise. Netflix needs more cash because it has been spending more money than its business generates since its expansion into original programming with the 2013 release of “House of Cards.”

Netflix expects to burn through $3 billion this year. The $2 billion that Netflix plans to raise in a bond offering will be lopped onto it existing debt of $11.8 billion.

The borrowing binge appears to be paying off. Netflix has gained 93 million subscribers since September 2013, including 7 million in the past quarter.

BULGARIA-COUNTERFEITING

Bulgarian money counterfeiters busted by authorities

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian authorities say they have successfully taken down an illegal counterfeit operation that was printing high quality bogus euro and U.S. dollar banknotes.

Deputy chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev said Monday that counterfeit bills worth 11.5 million euros and US$2 million were seized in the “biggest illegal workshop dismantled in the last 11 years.”

The illegal printing press and bogus 500 euro, 100 euro and $50 banknotes were found in the basement of a hotel in the Black Sea resort Sunny Beach. Four people were taken into custody following in an operation Saturday.

At the beginning of this century, Bulgaria was among the biggest producers of fake U.S. banknotes along with Colombia, Chile and North Korea.

After joining the European Union in 2007, Bulgarian fraudsters turned to copying euros.

BRITAIN-DATA LEAK

UK supermarket Morrisons faces payouts in data leak

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Court of Appeal says that supermarket chain Morrisons is liable for a data breach in which staff members’ personal data were placed on the internet by a rogue employee.

A group of just over 5,500 employees sued after a senior auditor leaked the data, including names, addresses and bank details. The employees sought compensation, arguing the breach exposed them to identity theft.

The case revolves around Andrew Skelton, who was found guilty in 2015 at Bradford Crown Court of fraud, securing unauthorized access to computer material and disclosing personal data. He was jailed for eight years.

The supermarket argued the former employee’s actions were criminal and that it worked to get the data of some 100,000 employees taken down quickly.

Morrisons says it will appeal to the Supreme Court.

EARNS-HALLIBURTON

Halliburton: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) is reporting third-quarter net income of $435 million.

The Houston-based company says it had net income of 50 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators posted revenue of $6.17 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.13 billion.

Halliburton shares have declined 23 percent since the beginning of the year, while the S&P 500 index has risen 3.5 percent. The stock has decreased 13 percent in the last 12 months.

BRITAIN-EARNS-RYANAIR

Strikes begin to weigh on Ryanair’s profits

LONDON (AP) — Ryanair says its first-half profit fell 7 percent as Europe’s biggest discount airline faced rising costs and flight cancellations due to staff shortages and air traffic control strikes.

The Dublin-based carrier says that profit before one-time items fell to 1.20 billion euros ($1.38 billion) in the six months through September, from 1.29 billion euros a year earlier. Net income dropped 11 percent to 1.15 billion euros.

Fuel expenses increased 22 percent amid rising energy prices. Staff costs jumped 33 percent after Ryanair recognized unions and workers negotiated higher pay deals.

Ryanair also warned about the increasing risk Britain will crash out of the European Union without an agreement on future trading relations. CEO Michael O’Leary said: “We remain concerned that the time to complete such an agreement is shortening.”

JAPAN-US-ENERGY

US seeking to boost LNG exports to Japan, rest of Asia

TOKYO (AP) — A top U.S. energy official says Asia is the center of growth in energy demand and offers a great opportunity to expand American liquefied natural gas exports.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette told reporters today that the U.S. is working with Japan and others to build facilities for U.S. LNG exports and improve their energy security. Japan is the world’s biggest importer of LNG.

Brouillette was in Japan to attend an international LNG conference and meet industry and government officials.

Japan is the world’s biggest importer of LNG, consuming one-third of global production. Its LNG consumption soared after nuclear plants were closed following the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

OBIT BAKKEN

Medtronic co-founder dies in Hawaii at age 94

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An electronics repairman who started one of the world’s largest medical device companies in 1949 has died at age 94.

Medtronic says that co-founder Earl Bakken died Sunday at his home in Hawaii.

Bakken developed the first external battery-powered, transistorized heart pacemaker and commercialized the first implantable pacemaker in 1960. Bakken and his brother-in-law, Palmer Hermundslie, grew Medtronic from a struggling operation in Bakken’s Minneapolis garage to a multinational medical technology company.

Bakken received his own pacemaker in 2001 and had a second one fitted in 2009.

Medtronic has 86,000 employees worldwide. Its corporate headquarters are in Dublin, but the operational headquarters are in the Minneapolis area.

Medtronic chairman and CEO Omar Ishtak says the contributions Bakken made to the field of medical technology cannot be overstated.

