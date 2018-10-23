FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares retreat as Chinese growth concerns sink in

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stocks slid on Tuesday as worries about softening Chinese growth rattled investors, following a rally that was not picked up by Wall Street overnight.

Broad losses for banks, health care and energy companies pulled most U.S. indexes lower after early gains on Monday. The S&P 500 index suffered its fourth straight loss, dropping 0.4 percent to 2,755.88. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5 percent to 25,317.41, while the Nasdaq composite finished 0.3 percent higher at 7,468.63. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks shed 0.2 percent to 1,539.00, its lowest close since April.

Traders are readying for a flurry of earnings reports that would show how American businesses are coping with rising interest rates, inflation and the impact of trade disputes. Close to 17 percent of companies on the S&P 500 have reported earnings for the third quarter, and over half of them did better than expected. This week, big names like Caterpillar, Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, will post their latest results.

Chinese benchmarks led a rebound by Asian markets on Monday, but investors have since started to price in weaker-than-expected performance in the third quarter. China’s economy grew at a 6.5 percent annual pace, its slowest since 2009, official data showed. The Trump administration has raised tariffs on most Chinese goods sold to the U.S., ranging from soybeans to electric cars and whiskey.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil slipped but remained above $69per barrel.

The dollar weakened against the yen and gained against the euro.

WALMART-MARKETPLACE

Walmart makes improvements to third-party marketplace

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says it will work with third-party sellers to make millions of items available for free two-day shipping on orders over $35.

The company is also simplifying the returns process for eligible products bought from marketplace sellers. That includes allowing shoppers to return the items at any one of its 4,700 stores.

Previously, only select items were eligible for free two-day shipping.

Walmart will begin to roll out the improvements in mid-November as it seeks to better compete with online leader Amazon ahead of the holidays.

Amazon already allows its sellers to offer free two-day shipping. Last year, more than half the items sold on Amazon were from third-party sellers.

Walmart doesn’t break out how many third-party sellers it has, but its website sells 75 million items from them.

CHINA-US-TROUBLED TIES

China-US ties sinking amid acrimony over trade, politics

BEIJING (AP) — The White House’s move to expand Washington’s dispute with Beijing beyond trade and technology and into accusations of political meddling has sunk relations between the world’s two largest economies to the lowest level since the Cold War.

Both sides are trading increasingly sharp accusations over human rights and global hegemony, exposing an ideological divide that pits the two on a path of confrontation with no clear resolution in sight.

“Both ignorant and malicious” was how the official China Daily newspaper recently described comments by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, offering a stinging insight into the current bitter tone of discourse between the two countries.

A major speech by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Oct. 4 was the clearest, highest-level sign that U.S. strategy was turning away from engagement to confrontation. Pence accused China of interfering in the upcoming midterm elections to undermine President Donald Trump’s tough trade policies against Beijing, warned other countries to be wary of Beijing’s “debt diplomacy” and denounced China’s actions in the South China Sea.

While a military clash has not been ruled out, American-based analysts envision a continuing push-and-pull for dominance between Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, China’s most dominant — and repressive — leader since Mao Zedong. Xi’s aggressive foreign policy and authoritarian ways have altered views of China across the board.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA-HOSPITAL STRIKE

Thousands strike University of California hospitals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of University of California medical workers began a three-day strike Tuesday against hospitals, clinics and campuses that prompted the rescheduling of thousands of surgeries and outpatient appointments.

Picket lines were called for the five UC medical centers in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Irvine and Davis.

The walkout involved more than 15,000 patient care technical workers, including radiology technicians, respiratory therapists, pharmacy workers, laboratory workers and others but not nurses.

John de los Angeles, spokesman for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299 said another 24,000 other union workers, ranging from truck drivers to gardeners and cooks, were striking in sympathy,.

Emergency rooms remained open.

The hospitals said they made preparations for the strike, but it still will affect thousands of patients.

De los Angeles said patient care workers have been without a contract since December. Talks and mediation efforts have stalled, and the university plans to impose new employment terms next month.

The union wants the university to stop outsourcing low-wage work that it claims is fueling widening income, racial and gender gaps for workers at UC’s hospitals, clinics campuses and research facilities.

TRUMP-TAX CUT

Trump says he wants to push middle-income tax cut through Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he wants to push a new middle-income tax cut through Congress after the midterm elections.

Trump says he’s looking to cut middle-income taxes about 10 percent after signing a tax bill last year.

He tells reporters as he left the White House for a Texas rally that “we’re doing it now for middle-income people. This is not for business. This is for middle.”

Trump said over the weekend that he hoped to move forward with the plan “sometime around” or before Nov. 1.

But Congress is currently out of session as lawmakers campaign for the Nov. 6 election.

TRUMP-HEALTH OPTIONS

Trump administration unveils health options for small firms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say the Trump administration is rolling out new options for small employers to use tax-free accounts for providing health coverage to workers.

The idea is to expand so-called “health reimbursement arrangements” to allow employees to buy their own individual coverage.

Employers can also pair the accounts with workplace health insurance, allowing workers to use the money for additional benefits such as dental care.

Officials from the departments of Treasury, Labor, and Health and Human Services provided a broad overview of the proposal Monday evening ahead of an official announcement, expected Tuesday.

Critics say the approach will undermine traditional job-based coverage. The changes are complex and could take time for employers to sort out.

ROUNDUP WEED KILLER-CANCER

Judge upholds Monsanto verdict, cuts award to $78 million

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California judge has upheld a jury’s verdict finding Monsanto’s weed killer caused a groundskeeper’s cancer, but she slashed his $289 million award to $78 million.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Suzanne Bolanos ruled Monday.

A San Francisco jury’s August verdict included $250 million in punitive damages, which the judge said was too high. She reduced the punitive damages to $39 million, matching the jury’s underlying damage award.

Jurors found Monsanto purposely ignored warnings and evidence that its popular Roundup product caused DeWayne Johnson’s lymphoma.

In a tentative ruling on Oct. 11, Bolanos said she was considering wiping out the punitive damage award because there appeared to be no evidence presented at trial that Monsanto employees ignored evidence that the weed killer caused cancer.

CHINA-BRIDGE

China opens mega-bridge linking Hong Kong to mainland

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — China has opened the world’s longest sea-crossing bridge linking Hong Kong to the mainland in a feat of engineering that carries major economic and political significance.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the ceremony in the city of Zhuhai to cut the ribbon on the 34-mile-long bridge linking it to the semi-autonomous regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

The $20 billion bridge took almost a decade to build. It includes an undersea tunnel allowing ships to pass through the Pearl River delta, the heart of China’s crucial manufacturing sector.

Its opening will cut travel time across the delta from several hours to just 30 minutes. It also forms a physical link between the mainland and the Asian financial hub, which was handed over from British to Chinese control in 1997.

