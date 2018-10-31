FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares climb on strong US earnings; BOJ stands pat

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian markets rose today after big American companies reported strong earnings for the third quarter, soothing fears that rising interest rates may deter corporate investment.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index jumped 2.2 percent and the Shanghai Composite index added 1.2 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1 percent. Australia’s S&P-ASX 200 reversed early losses and was up 0.4 percent, and the Kospi in South Korea was 0.7 percent higher. Shares were higher in Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand but fell in Indonesia.

Yesterday on Wall Street, earnings reports lifted major benchmarks, as smaller and more U.S-focused companies including basic materials makers showed strong gains. The S&P 500 index rallied 1.6 percent to 2,682.63, a day after closing at a five-month low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 1.8 percent higher at 24,874.64 and the Nasdaq composite advanced 1.6 percent to 7,161.65. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rebounded 2 percent to 1,506.64.

ASBESTOS TRUSTS

US steps up scrutiny of funds for asbestos exposure victims

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has stepped up scrutiny of asbestos trust funds out of concern of fraud and abuse.

The Justice Department worries the pots of money intended to help people exposed to the hazardous substance are being depleted by fraudulent claims, harming victims, businesses and the government.

The department in recent months has demanded trust documents for a civil investigation, opposed the creation of another trust it said lacked sufficient safeguards, and argued against the appointment of a lawyer it said was too conflicted to represent victims.

The actions take aim at a system that has paid out billions of dollars to the sick and cancer-stricken, but that critics say is opaque and prone to fraud.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers and asbestos victims’ advocates say there’s scant proof of widespread fraud.

FACEBOOK RESULTS

Facebook 3Q revenue slightly below expectations

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook is reporting a slight revenue miss but stronger than expected profit in its third-quarter earnings report.

The company had 2.27 billion monthly users at the end of the quarter, below the 2.29 billion analysts were expecting. Facebook says it changed the way it calculates users, leading to a small decline.

Earnings were $1.76 a share and revenue was $13.73 billion for the July-September period. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.46 per share on revenue of $13.77 billion, according to FactSet.

The company warned last quarter that its revenue growth will slow down significantly for at least the rest of this year and that expenses will continue to balloon. The following day the stock plunged 19 percent. It was the biggest one-day plunge in the stock, and shares haven’t recovered.

INDONESIA-LION AIR CRASH

Possible seabed position of crashed Lion Air jet located

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s navy says a 72-foot-long object suspected to be part of the crashed Lion Air jet was located at a depth of 105 feet in seas northeast of Jakarta, Indonesia.

A navy officer says in a television interview that divers will be deployed after a side-scan sonar has produced a more detailed image of the object and location. He says the object was first located on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Boeing Co. experts are expected to arrive in Indonesia on Wednesday.

The 2-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane plunged into the Java Sea on Monday just minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

AVIATION ESPIONAGE

Chinese intelligence officers charged in US aviation hacking

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors say Chinese intelligence officers and hackers working for them have been charged with commercial espionage that included trying to steal information on commercial jet engines.

Prosecutors say the indictments announced Tuesday include officers working for the foreign intelligence arm of China’s Ministry of State Security.

Eight people were indicted in San Diego federal court with conspiring from 2010 to 2015 to steal sensitive turbofan engine technology used in commercial aviation.

Prosecutors say members of the conspiracy hacked into a French aerospace company that was developing the engines with a U.S. company. They also hacked into aerospace companies in Massachusetts, Oregon and Arizona that manufactured engine parts.

A Chinese state-owned aerospace company was working at the time to develop a similar type of engine for use in commercial aircraft.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE-UTILITY

Utility says its equipment helped spark huge California fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California Edison says its equipment likely sparked one of two ignition points for the massive wildfire that tore through California’s central coast last year.

The utility said Tuesday witnesses reported flames near the company’s power poles in Ventura County last December.

Dozens of lawsuits allege Edison equipment sparked the Thomas Fire, but the statement is the company’s first acknowledgment.

Edison hasn’t determined if its equipment started the second ignition point.

A state investigation will determine the fire’s official cause.

The Thomas Fire was the second-largest in California history, scorching 440 square miles (1,140 sq. kilometers) and destroying 1,000 buildings. Two people died.

A month later, rains fell on hills left bare by the fire, unleashing mudslides that killed 21 and left two missing.

TRESPASSING-DATA COLLECTION

Wyoming laws aimed at trespassing activists struck down

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A spokesman for Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead says state officials will evaluate what if anything they will do next after a judge ruled that two Wyoming laws barring people from trespassing to collect environmental data run afoul of the U.S. Constitution.

A federal judge in Casper ruled Monday that the laws violate free-speech rights.

The laws are an example of so-called “ag-gag” statutes states have enacted to shield the agriculture industry from monitoring by environmentalists and animal-welfare activists.

Wyoming’s laws seek to discourage environmentalists from documenting damage to streams and grasslands because of livestock grazing. Violating one of the two similar laws is punishable by up to a year in jail, double the possible jail time for simple trespassing. Two environmental groups and a photographer’s association sued to contest the laws.

COLOMBIA-US COAL-PARAMILITARIES

Colombia reopens probe into US coal company for militia ties

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian authorities confirmed Tuesday that they have reopened an investigation into whether an Alabama-based coal company financed a paramilitary group during the South American nation’s bloody civil conflict.

The chief prosecutor’s office said the investigation into the Colombian subsidiary of Drummond Co. Inc. is focusing on irregular payments allegedly made to a contractor, Jose Blanco, who was convicted in 2013 in the killing of two union leaders who worked at Drummond. He was sentenced to 38 years in prison.

Accusations have long swirled that Drummond financed an umbrella paramilitary group, but U.S. courts have repeatedly ruled against the families of the Colombian victims.

NEW ZEALAND-TRADE

Pacific rim trade pact goes ahead after Australia ratifies

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Pacific rim trade pact abandoned by President Donald Trump will take effect at the year’s end after Australia became the sixth nation to ratify it.

The New Zealand government says that Australia had notified it that it had completed procedures needed for the trade arrangement, the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership. It will take effect Dec. 30.

The 11 nations remaining after the U.S. withdrawal in early 2017 amended the pact to enable it to take effect even without its participation.

The loss of the U.S. was a huge blow, however other countries are said to be interested in joining the trade deal, which is seen as a first step toward a pan-Pacific free trade zone.

Japan, Canada, Mexico and Singapore also have ratified it.

CHINA-MANUFACTURING

China manufacturing weakens to 2-year low amid trade battles

BEIJING (AP) — An official measure of China’s manufacturing activity fell to a two-year low in October, adding to pressure on Beijing to shore up economic growth amid a tariff war with Washington.

The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics and an industry group, the China of Logistics and Purchasing, fell to 50.2 from September’s 50.8 on a 100-point scale.

Export orders weakened but the biggest impact was from cooling domestic demand after Beijing tightened lending controls to rein in a debt boom.

Forecasters said the slowdown suggests Beijing will need to ease lending controls further and take other steps to shore up economic growth.

SKOREA-EARNS-SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Samsung reports 3rd-quarter profit surge on demand for chips

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics Co. has posted record operating profit for the last quarter with robust demand for its mainstay memory chips compensating for a slowdown in its smartphone business.

The South Korean technology giant says its operating profit during the July-September quarter grew at nearly a 21 percent annual pace to 17.6 trillion won ($15.4 billion).

Samsung’s previous high in quarterly profit was the 15.6 trillion won it posted during the first quarter.

Third-quarter sales grew 5.5 percent year-on-year to reach 65.4 trillion won ($57 billion) while net income rose 17.5 percent to reach 13.1 trillion won ($11.5 billion).

Samsung says the operating profit of its chips division rose 37 percent year-on-year to 13.65 trillion won ($11.9 billion) thanks to strong demand generated by mobile devices and servers.

LORD & TAYLOR-WEWORK

WeWork shows plan for Lord & Taylor building as tech space

NEW YORK (AP) — The WeWork office space-sharing firm moving into the Lord & Taylor flagship building on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan unveiled some grand plans Tuesday for the landmark Italian Renaissance Revival edifice occupied for more than a century by the famed retailer.

WeWork leases space to entrepreneurs, upstarts and anyone who can pay.

Facing debt and online competition, the Lord & Taylor Co. was preparing to close its Manhattan store after the Christmas holidays, along with four stores outside the city. WeWork is in the process of purchasing the Manhattan building with financial partners for a reported $850 million.

The rooftop of the nearly 700,000-square-foot building will feature a translucent, glass courtyard to be used as a private space for employees, while restoring and preserving the historic exterior of the building occupied by Lord & Taylor since 1914.

