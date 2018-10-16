Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
US announces 15 indictments against Mexican drug cartel

October 16, 2018 4:46 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have announced 15 indictments against members of one of Mexico’s largest drug cartels.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the charges Tuesday against members of Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion. The group is accused of trafficking tons of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl-laced heroin into the U.S.

The announcement comes a day after Sessions named the cartel one of the top five transnational criminal organizations.

Prosecutors have charged a man they say is the cartel’s kingpin in three of the indictments but he remains a fugitive. The U.S. is offering a $10 million for information leading to the arrest of 52-year-old Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes.

Officials believe the cartel has influence in 75 percent of Mexican states. Prosecutors say the cartel also operates across the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia.

