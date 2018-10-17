Listen Live Sports

US ‘disappointed’ by Macedonia opposition party stance

October 17, 2018 8:08 am
 
SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — The United States’ assistant secretary of state has written to Macedonia’s main opposition party leader expressing disappointment in the party’s refusal to back a name changing deal with neighboring Greece in exchange for NATO membership.

Wess Mitchell urged VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski to “set aside partisan interests” in a letter sent Tuesday.

Parliament is debating whether to make constitutional changes required as part of the deal, aimed at settling a long-running dispute with Greece. Those who voted in a referendum on the deal last month overwhelmingly supported it, but the vote was ruled invalid due to low turnout.

Mitchell told Mickoski “we have been disappointed with the positions of VMRO-DPMNE’s leadership regarding both the referendum and steps in parliament to amend the constitution.”

