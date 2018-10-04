Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US ‘gravely concerned’ about jailed Cuban activist’s health

October 4, 2018 6:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A State Department spokeswoman says the U.S. is “gravely concerned” about the health of a dissident in Cuba who has reportedly been on a lengthy hunger strike to protest his imprisonment.

Spokeswoman Heather Nauert says on Thursday U.S. officials have been told that Tomas Nunez Magdariaga (toh-MAHS’ NOON’-yez mahg-dah-ree-AH’-gah) is in critical condition after being on hunger strike for more than 50 days. She called for his release, saying his “life hangs in the balance.”

The 65-year-old Nunez is a member of the Patriotic Union of Cuba, one of the country’s largest dissident groups.

Patriotic Union leader Jose Daniel Ferrer says Nunez was sentenced to a year for making threats immediately after his release from a 10-month prison term reportedly for unpaid fines.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Cuban government had no immediate comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor