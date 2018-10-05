Listen Live Sports

US moves to take control of Manafort’s Trump Tower condo

October 5, 2018 5:56 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is moving to take control of the Trump Tower condo of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

That property is one of several that Manafort agreed to forefeit under a plea deal last month with the office of special counsel Robert Mueller.

In a court filing Friday, prosecutors said the government would take control and custody on or after Oct. 20 of the Trump Tower condo and a luxury estate in the Hamptons. Mueller’s also moving to seize other New York properties of Manafort’s as well as funds from different bank accounts.

Manafort pleaded guilty last month to charges related to his Ukrainian political consulting work and agreed to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation. He had earlier been found guilty in a trial in Virginia.

