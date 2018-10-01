Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
US Supreme Court declines to hear Drew Peterson’s appeal

October 1, 2018 10:57 am
 
< a min read
CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear former Chicago-area police officer Drew Peterson’s appeal of his murder conviction in the drowning death of his third wife.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the high court refused Monday to take up Peterson’s bid to have his murder conviction overturned. His appeal request was filed in June.

The 64-year-old Peterson, a former Bolingbrook police officer, is serving a 38-year sentence for Kathleen Savio’s 2004 death and another 40-year sentence after being convicted of plotting to kill the prosecutor in the case.

The Illinois Supreme Court declined to overturn Peterson’s murder conviction last year .

Peterson is being held at a federal prison in Indiana. He’s also a suspect in the 2007 disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, but hasn’t been charged.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

