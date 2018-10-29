Listen Live Sports

Utah has highest share of trick-or-treaters; DC has lowest

October 29, 2018 12:24 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Better get the candy ready, Utah.

Utah has the largest share of children of trick-or-treating age this Halloween. The U.S. Census Bureau puts that age range from 5 to 14 years old.

About 1 in 6 Utah residents fall into that age range, the highest of any state, according to some Associated Press numbers crunching.

In pure volume, California has the most potential trick-or-treaters — 5 million kids between ages 5 and 14.

The census estimates potentially 41 million trick-or-treaters across the nation and about 120 million homes from which to score candy.

The chances of getting toilet-papered for not having candy are lowest in the District of Columbia, where only 1 in 11 residents are trick-or-treat age.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

