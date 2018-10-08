Venezuela: Caracas opposition councilman dies in jail

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A jailed councilman in Venezuela arrested on suspicion of involvement in a failed assassination attempt on President Nicolas Maduro has died of suicide, the government said Monday.

The official suicide claim drew swift denials from opposition leaders close to Fernando Alban and dozens of his supporters gathered outside the office of Venezuela’s intelligence service yelling “Maduro killer!” contending that he had been murdered.

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab said Alban had been jailed since late last week.

“We become aware a few minutes ago of the suicide of the councilman,” Tarek said on state television, referring to the member of the opposition Justice First party.

More than two dozen people have been jailed on suspicion of involvement in the alleged plot in early August to kill Maduro using two drones loaded with explosives.

Saab said Alban, 56, was in the waiting room of the Caracas office of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service waiting to be transferred to a tribunal when he asked to use the bathroom. He then threw himself from the 10th floor of the building, the attorney general said.

“Alban is a very Christian person, with deep spiritual convictions that go contrary to a decision to take one’s life,” said lawyer Joel Garcia, who has represented Alban.

He said he met with Alban the night before in the tribunal and his client had seemed calm. Garcia said authorities cannot determine that a death is a suicide without an investigation and he would ask to be present at the autopsy.

Opposition leader Julio Borges said Alban was a personal friend and that as a family man and devout Catholic he would never kill himself.

Luis Almagro, the head of the Organization of American States and a critic of Venezuela’s government, called Alban’s death “the direct responsibility of a torturing and homicidal regime.”

“This criminal dictatorship should leave Venezuela now,” he tweeted.

