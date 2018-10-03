Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Venice mayor wants to make example of 4 who painted lion

October 3, 2018 2:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILAN (AP) — Venice’s mayor wants to make example of four university students who were captured on camera vandalizing a landmark lion statue by making them do community service.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said Wednesday that the city of Venice was demanding an apology from the four for painting the lion’s eyes red. Brugnaro was quoted by ANSA as saying that acts of vandalism have become common in cities and that he wanted to send the message to copycats that “they will be caught and they will be made an example of.”

The vandals painted the eyes of one of two red marble lions that stand guard on the side of St. Mark’s Basilica last week. Police said video cameras captured them in the act.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor