Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Virginia golf resort developer sued for environmental issues

October 10, 2018 1:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State officials in Virginia have filed a lawsuit against the developer of a luxury golf resort over what they call “significant and repeated environmental violations” on a site known as a major gathering place for bald eagles from up and down the East Coast.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday against Virginia True Corp. alleges that the developers cleared land without getting a permit, failed to develop a stormwater management plan and failed to install measures to prevent sediment runoff.

The developers have proposed a 1,000-acre golf resort and housing development at Fones Cliffs, four miles of white bluffs that rise above the Rappahannock River.

An attorney for Virginia True said the company has “worked actively to address issues” raised by environmental regulators and “remains firm it its commitment to resolve them.”

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown