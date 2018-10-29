Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Virginians face 2 absentee voting deadlines this week

October 29, 2018 3:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two deadlines are coming up this week for Virginia voters who want to cast an absentee ballot for the November election.

The Department of Elections says voters have until Saturday to cast an absentee ballot in person at their local voter registration office.

Qualifying reasons to vote absentee include pregnancy, a religious obligation or personal business or vacation outside where you live on Election Day.

Voters who want to mail in an absentee ballot have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday to request one at their local voter registration office or online .

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

To be counted, the ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is Nov. 6.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president