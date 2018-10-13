Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Voter registration deadline in Virginia is Monday

October 13, 2018 12:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians have only a couple of days left to register to vote in the November election.

Monday is the deadline to register online, by mail or in person.

The Department of Elections said in a news release that mailed applications must have a Monday postmark, in-person applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. that day, and online applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Monday

Any Virginian can check or update their registration online .

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

In-person registration is available at local voter registration offices and at DMV customer service centers, social service offices, public libraries and other state and local government offices.

Election Day is Nov. 6. Among the races voters will decide is the U.S. Senate contest between incumbent Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine and Republican challenger Corey Stewart.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

First manned Apollo mission returns to Earth