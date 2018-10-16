Voter registration deadline nears in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The deadline to register to vote in Maryland is near.

The deadline for paper voter registration applications is Tuesday. A hand-delivered application must be received by the local board of elections by 9 p.m.

A mailed application must be postmarked Tuesday.

It’s the deadline to register to vote, change party affiliation, update an address and request an alternative polling place.

Early voting in Maryland begins Oct. 25. It runs through and including Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 6.

