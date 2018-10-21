Listen Live Sports

Warren, GOP challenger Diehl to face off in second debate

October 21, 2018 11:59 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — The second debate between two candidates running for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts — Democratic incumbent Elizabeth Warren and Republican challenger state Rep. Geoff Diehl — is set to take place in the western part of the state.

The two will go head to head in a one-hour debate Sunday at 7 p.m. at WGBY’s Springfield studio. The debate is sponsored by the Western Massachusetts Media Consortium.

Warren is a potential 2020 candidate for president and is running for her second six-year term representing Massachusetts in the Senate. Diehl co-chaired President Donald Trump’s 2016 Massachusetts presidential campaign.

Warren has been a frequent critic of Trump.

A final televised debate between Warren and Diehl will take place Oct. 30 in Boston on WCVB.

Independent candidate Shiva Ayyadurai is also on the ballot.

