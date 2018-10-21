Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Warren took DNA test to help rebuild “trust in government”

October 21, 2018 11:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she changed her mind and took a DNA test proving her heritage because Americans’ trust in government is “at an all-time low” and she wanted to rebuild it by being transparent.

The incumbent Massachusetts senator spoke Sunday at her second debate against Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl in the U.S. Senate race.

She was asked by a moderator why she had said, in March, that no DNA test was needed to prove she had some Native American heritage. She said she ultimately took the test, reporting last week that a relative six to 10 generations ago was Native American.

At the debate in Springfield, Warren said she believes one way to rebuild trust in government is by posting her full family history online so “anybody can take a look.”

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1735: President John Adams is born