The Associated Press
 
Washington DC to investigate Catholic sexual abuse

October 23, 2018 2:53 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington D.C.’s attorney general is launching an investigation into sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in the local archdiocese.

Attorney General Karl Racine announced the move Tuesday during a regular breakfast meeting among Washington officials.

The Washington Archdiocese has been shaken recently by a pair of high-profile sexual abuse scandals — but neither involved abuse that actually took place in Washington.

Earlier this year, former archbishop Cardinal Theodore McCarrick resigned from the College of Cardinals and retired from public life after a string of sexual abuse allegations dating back to his time as a priest in New York and a bishop in New Jersey. And current archbishop Cardinal Donald Wuerl resigned earlier this month following allegations he covered up multiple abuse scandals while serving as a bishop in Pittsburgh.

