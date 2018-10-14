Listen Live Sports

Who’s Trump listen to on trade? Chinese ambassador at a loss

October 14, 2018 3:12 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — China’s ambassador to the United States says he and other foreign diplomats in Washington are having a difficult time figuring out which trade advisers President Donald Trump listens to in his administration.

Cui Tiankai (sway tee-yehn-KY’) was asked on “Fox News Sunday” about trade tensions between the economic powers and if he was clear whether the president follows the guidance of trade moderates or hard-liners.

The envoy replied, “You tell me.”

Cui added, “Honestly, I’ve been talking to ambassadors of other countries in Washington, D.C., and this is also part of their problem.”

He says the diplomats “don’t know who is the final decision-maker. Of course, presumably, the president will take the final decision, but who is playing what role? Sometimes it could be very confusing.”

