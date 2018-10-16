Listen Live Sports

Embattled mayor facing federal charges says he’s innocent

October 16, 2018 11:41 am
 
FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — An embattled Massachusetts mayor charged with defrauding investors in a company he formed before his election is digging in his heels, saying he is “100 percent innocent.”

Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia (JAY’-zil koh-RAY’-uh) held a news conference Tuesday to tout his record as mayor and challenge federal prosecutors’ case against him.

Correia, first elected at age 23, pleaded not guilty last week to a 13-count indictment charging him with defrauding investors in an app he created and filing false tax returns.

He called the past week “the most difficult of my life.”

The Herald News of Fall River reports Correia was served eviction papers from his apartment Monday.

The City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday to consider a no confidence vote in Correia, who has said he will not resign.

