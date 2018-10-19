Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Wounded suspect in Milwaukee officer-involved shooting dies

October 19, 2018 4:44 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say an armed suspect who was critically wounded in an officer-involved shooting last week has died.

The department said Friday that Alonzo L. Smith died from his injuries Wednesday evening.

The investigation has now been turned over to the Wauwatosa Police Department.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said last week that officers responded to a report Oct. 10 of shots fired outside an apartment building on the city’s northwest side. They confronted the 31-year-old suspect and shot him after he refused commands to drop his weapon. The chief said the officers believed they were being fired upon. The two officers were not injured.

