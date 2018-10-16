Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Yaakov Weinroth, long-time Netanyahu lawyer, dies at 71

October 16, 2018 2:19 am
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — Yaakov Weinroth, one of Israel’s most prominent attorneys and the long-time lawyer of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wide Sara, has died. He was 71.

Weinroth passed away Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. He represented a series of top politicians in some of the country’s most well-known legal cases.

Weinroth, an observant Jew, studied in religious seminaries and was ordained as a rabbi before pursuing his legal education and earning a doctorate in law at Tel Aviv University.

In recent years, he’s been most identified with representing Netanyahu in his various legal cases. Israeli police have recommended indicting Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in two separate cases. His wife is also standing trial for alleged fraud.

Weinroth leaves behind a wife and six children.

