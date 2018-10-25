Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Yemen rebels detain 20 journalists for several hours

October 25, 2018 9:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say Shiite rebels detained at least 20 journalists attending an event in the capital Sanaa but most were later released.

The officials said Thursday that rebels known as Houthis released the journalists after holding them for several hours, including the former head of Yemen’s journalists union Abdel-Bari Taher, but took two to an unknown place.

The two were identified as Ashraf el-Refi, managing editor for el-Wahdawi newspaper, and Adel Abdel-Moughni, the founder of the non-governmental organization that sponsored the event.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Fatima al-Aghbari, who attended the event, wrote on Facebook that the journalists were held in a hotel in Sanaa.

The event was organized by Abdel-Moughni’s NGO in cooperation with the U.N.’s educational, scientific and cultural agency.

Reporters Without Borders confirmed the detentions in a tweet.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War