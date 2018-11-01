Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
1 pilot killed, 1 hurt in jet crash at Texas Air Force base

November 14, 2018 4:02 am
 
DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — A pilot is dead and another was injured after a training jet crashed at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas.

The base said in a statement on its Facebook page that the T-38C Talon crashed at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The surviving pilot was transferred to Val Verde Regional Medical Center. The pilot’s condition was not immediately known.

The names of the pair are being withheld pending notifications of next of kin.

The crash is under investigation by a board of officers.

