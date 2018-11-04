Listen Live Sports

4 doctors agree to pay $1.5M for Medicare lab fee kickbacks

November 29, 2018 10:26 am
 
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A federal prosecutor in West Virginia says four physicians have agreed to pay more than $1.5 million to the government for their roles in a kickback scheme.

A statement from U.S. Attorney Bill Powell of West Virginia’s northern district says the doctors caused false claims to be submitted to Medicare by participating in a scheme with Southwest Laboratories and Medscan Laboratory.

The prosecutor’s statement didn’t describe any other penalties for the doctors. They’re identified as Dr. Thomas Baker of Tennessee, Dr. Carolyn Kochert and Dr. Julie Y. Chao of Indiana and Dr. Larry L. Zhou of Kentucky.

