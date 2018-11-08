Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

8 evaluated at Naval Academy after chemical odor reported

November 16, 2018 9:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A reported chemical odor emitting from a classroom led to the medical evaluation of eight midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesman Russ Davies tells The Capital that his department was called to assist with “patients with respiratory distress” Thursday morning. An academy spokeswoman says the odor has been attributed to a previous day’s chemical experiment.

The classroom was located in Michaelson Hall, which was evacuated along with an adjacent building.

Davies says the fire department’s medical ambulance bus was on scene four around 40 minutes. It’s unclear whether any of the students needed further medical attention.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized