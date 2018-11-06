Listen Live Sports

Activist ordered to stop threatening man over deadly rally

November 6, 2018 8:54 am
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A woman who was previously fined $5 for yelling curses at the organizer of last year’s deadly white nationalist rally in Virginia has been barred from threatening a different man arrested the weekend of the rally’s anniversary.

The Daily Progress cites court documents that say John Miska filed a criminal charge for abusive language against Donna Gasapo, who he said called him a “Nazi” following his Sept. 28 court appearance. A judge found Gasapo not guilty Monday, but issued a two-year protective order preventing her from threatening Miska.

Miska was charged with a misdemeanor for failing to comply with restrictions imposed on the Downtown Mall on the Unite the Right rally’s one-year anniversary.

Gasapo was previously fined for yelling at Jason Kessler. A judge said she violated Virginia’s anti-dueling statute.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

